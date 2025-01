Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent, to $2.94 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Northeast gasoline prices are facing pressure to rise as oil prices continue to climb, the agency said Monday.

Last week, crude oil prices rose about $3 a barrel in response to the announcement of more U.S. sanctions against Russian on its petroleum products, which could significantly hamper supplies of Russian oil exports to China and India.

Gasoline prices tend to climb alongside the cost of crude oil, but increases in pump prices are being tempered by seasonally low demand for gasoline and growing domestic inventories. Last week, refiners added 6.4 million barrels of gasoline to domestic stocks, of which 2.8 million barrels landed here in the Northeast, according to the Energy Information Administration. Regional supplies are now roughly 500,000 barrels higher than this time last year.

“The rise in oil prices heightens the odds of pump prices following suit,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Oil prices climbing nearly $10 a barrel over the past 30 days is starting to have a significant impact on petroleum markets, especially since gasoline prices typically start to gradually climb in the first quarter ahead of spring.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.61 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.72 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.04 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded dropped 1 cent from last week to $3 per gallon. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 14 cents lower than ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.58 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.95 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.69 per gallon.