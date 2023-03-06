R.I., Mass. gas prices dip as AAA warns of increases

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped to $3.24 per gallon, 3 cents less than last week and 16 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency warns, however, that price increases are looming.

“With demand up and inventories down in the region, some higher prices locally don’t come as a surprise,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.86 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.20 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.73 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular unleaded gas decreased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.27 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.07 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.83 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.18 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.77 per gallon.