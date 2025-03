Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 4 cents to $2.93 per gallon. That price is 15 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. Prices have fallen slowly but steadily since late January, driven in large part by falling crude oil prices and uncertainty about

Prices have fallen slowly but steadily since late January, driven in large part by falling crude oil prices and uncertainty about the economy's direction, the agency said. Crude prices ended last week down between 3% and 4% as markets adjusted for the expected increase in production from OPEC+ nations in April, ending two years of output reductions they instituted in an effort to boost prices.

Another driver of lower gas prices has been weakening domestic gasoline demand. Weak demand since the start of the year has helped keep inventories high and pricing pressure low.

“With the switchover to pricier summer blended gasoline mere weeks away, prices are likely to increase down the road on that fact alone, but market uncertainty is muddying the waters,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Ultimately, the lower cost of crude oil is weighing heavily on gas prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.64 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $4.00 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.79 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas decreased 2 cents to $2.99 per gallon. That price is 9 cents lower than the national average and 20 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.57 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.95 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.83 per gallon.