R.I., Mass. gas prices ease following OPEC+ production decision

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped to $3.40 per gallon on Monday, 1 cent less than last week and 7 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

A year ago, the average price of gasoline was $3.43 per gallon.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of gas drifted lower by three cents to $3.47. Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices. But the Feb. 3 report of 517,000 U.S. jobs added in January, dropping the unemployment rate to a 54-year low of 3.4%, may have the opposite effect if recession fears fade, AAA said.

“Keep an eye on the price of oil,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, “because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.99 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.33 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.06 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 1 cent from a week ago, to $3.42 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.44 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.97 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.31 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.06 per gallon.