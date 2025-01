Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island fell by 2 cents, to $2.93 per gallon. That price is 13 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast on Monday. AAA warned Monday gas prices could rise in the near future due to the arctic freeze engulfing

AAA warned Monday gas prices could rise in the near future due to the arctic freeze engulfing most of the U.S.

The bitter cold, which is expected to deliver a hard freeze to oil producing regions within the southwestern U.S. for the first time since 2022, has boosted crude oil prices amid a surge in demand for home heating oil throughout the country. Electricity demand is also expected to increase as millions crank their thermostats to cope. All told, oil prices ended last week up about $2 and could rise further as temperatures plummet this week.

“If it weren’t for cratering demand and swelling inventories, gasoline prices could be on the upswing thanks to the impacts of severe cold,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Oil and gas markets are watching for potential disruptions to production and supplies in southern areas of the United States unaccustomed to prolonged hard freezes.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island this week averaged $3.60 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.06 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded dropped 2 cents from last week at $3.01 per gallon. That price is 5 cents lower than the national average and 17 cents lower than ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.59 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.67 per gallon.