R.I., Mass. gas prices hold steady

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained level week to week at $3.04 per gallon, 13 cents below the national average of $3.17 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.15 per gallon one year prior.

“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”

Midgrade gas averaged $3.36 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.13 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.03 per gallon, level with one week prior. The average price in the state was $2.14 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $3.30 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.53 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.15 per gallon.