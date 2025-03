Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents, to $2.95 per gallon. That price is 21 cents lower than the national average and 25 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Even though pump prices are slowly starting to rise across the Northeast as pricier

AAA Northeast

said Monday.

Even though pump prices are slowly starting to rise across the Northeast as pricier summer blended gasoline trickles into the market, unusually light demand and broader concerns about the economy are tempering the increases, the agency said.

“After trending down since January, pump prices across the Northeast are finally beginning to climb in line with seasonal expectations, but remain well below what we were seeing this time last year,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Compared to 2024, pump prices in the region remain ... 30-40 cents cheaper today.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.69 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.01 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded went up 2 cents from a week ago to $2.97 cents per gallon. That price is 19 cents lower than the national average and 34 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.56 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.92 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.81 per gallon.