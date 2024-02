Share Your Amazing Story of a Health Care Hero in Action!

Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent to $3.10 per gallon this week. That is 9 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. “Higher oil prices, strong gasoline demand and both routine and unexpected refinery maintenance are driving higher pump prices,” said Mark

R.I., Mass gas prices inch up due to higher oil prices and...

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent to $3.10 per gallon this week. That is 9 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“Higher oil prices, strong gasoline demand and both routine and unexpected refinery maintenance are driving higher pump prices,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Prices could continue climbing over the next few weeks as refinery maintenance season puts an increased strain on supply.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.73 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.09 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.21 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.36 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 2 cents to $3.16 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.71 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.07 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.15 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.39 per gallon.