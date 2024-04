Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 5 cents to $3.38 per gallon this week. That is 25 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency warned that gasoline prices could spike by double digits this week once the switch to summer blend fuel officially occurs. Summer blend fuel, which helps reduce particulate emissions in warmer weather, is more costly to produce than its winter counterpart. An indication of what to expect: summer blend is currently trading at a 30-cent premium compared to winter blend in New York Harbor – one of the major trading ports that services the Northeast.

“Oil prices took a slight breather last week, falling by about 1%, but it could just be a rest stop on the way to higher prices.” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations for strong seasonal gasoline demand could move markets higher."

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.98 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.35 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.28 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 5 cents to $3.37 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.91 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.27 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.21 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.37 per gallon.