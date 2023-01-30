R.I., Mass. gas prices rise as mild winter brings more drivers

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.41 per gallon on Monday, 6 cents more than last week but 9 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Diesel fuel averaged $5.10 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 6 cents from a week ago, to $3.43 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.97 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.31 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.08 per gallon.