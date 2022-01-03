R.I., Mass. gas prices unchanged; remain above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island stayed the same as last week at $3.37 per gallon, 9 cents above the national average of $3.28 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

One year ago, regular gas prices in the Ocean State averaged $2.22 per gallon.

“Prices have been trending downward, which is good news for motorists,” Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a statement. “Factors such as the continuing impact of COVID and the willingness of OPEC nations to increase oil production will play a role in what prices we see at the pumps throughout the first quarter of the year.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.72 per gallon Monday.

- Advertisement -

Premium gas averaged $3.96 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.58 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas also stayed the same as last week, at $3.38 per gallon, 10 cents higher than the national average.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.66 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.89 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.54 per gallon.