R.I. May unemployment rate 3rd lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in May at 2.9%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower month to month in April in 16 states and stable in 34 states and the District of Columbia, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases year over year in May, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in May, unchanged from April but 2.2 percentage points lower year over year.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in April at 5.7%, while Nebraska had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

New England unemployment rates in April:

New Hampshire: 2.1%, a decline from 2.3% in April and 3.7% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.3%, down from 2.5% in April and a decline from 3.6% year over year.

Rhode Island: 2.9%, a decline from 3.2% one month prior and 6% one year prior.

Maine: 3.9%, an increase from 3.3% in April but down from 4.9% year over year.

Massachusetts: 3.9%, a decline from 4.1% in April and 5.9% one year prior.

Connecticut: 4.2%, a decline from 4.4% one month prior and 5.8% year over year.