PROVIDENCE – The median single-family home sale price in Rhode Island in 2024 was $475,000, an 11.8% increase year over year, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

The number of sales in the state also inched up during that time, totaling 7,681, an increase of 3.3% from 2023. The high-water mark for sales was in

2019 when 11,013 homes sold.

The Realtors association blamed rising prices for the "stunted" sales number, noting that the median price has climbed 66.7% in the last five years.

Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, said demand from out-of-state buyers remains elevated. In 2024, nearly one in four residential sales involved out-of-state buyers. For sales of $1 million and over, the figure rose to 42%.

Condominium sales in the state totaled 1,806 in 2024, a 7% decline from 1,688 year over year. The median price of a condo sold fell 0.6% year over year, to $355,000.

The median price of a multifamily home sold in Rhode Island in 2024 rose 15.11% year over year, to $541,000. Sales activity grew 3.2% from one year prior to 1,513.