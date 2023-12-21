R.I. monthly unemployment rises slightly to 2.9% in November

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in November was 2.9%, two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday. The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in November was 16,700, up 1,100 from October but a reduction of 1,900 from a year…