R.I. monthly unemployment rises slightly to 2.9% in November

By
-
RHODE ISLAND'S seasonally adjusted unemployment in November was 2.9%, two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/LYNNE SLADKY
CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in November was 2.9%, two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.  The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in November was 16,700, up 1,100 from October but a reduction of 1,900 from a year…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display