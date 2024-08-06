R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association announces 2024 scholarship winners

PROVIDENCE – Lauren Perrone and Julie Vieira are the Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2024 Future of Rhode Island Scholarship Award winners, the association recently announced.

“We are pleased to present this year’s Future of Rhode Island scholarships to Lauren and Julie. Both candidates have excelled academically and have been very active in their respective school communities,” RIMBA President Ben Pettit said in a statement. “Having a positive community impact is at the heart of RIMBA’s mission, and that begins with supporting young people on their collegiate journey.”

To be scholarship-eligible, students must be a high school senior or in college with one year left and be a son, daughter, or grandchild of an employee at a RIMBA member organization, according to a news release.

Both winners are accomplished students who have graduated with honors.

- Advertisement -

Perrone is a graduate of South Kingstown High School who will be attending American University in the fall. She served as a member on many clubs and organizations, including Student Council; Relay for Life; South Kingstown High School Leadership Council; Civic Club, where she also served as an officer; and the National Honor Society, where she was elected as new-member coordinator. She is also a recipient of a Merit Scholarship from American University. Perrone is the daughter of Robert Perrone (The Washington Trust Co).

Vieira is a graduate of Ponaganset High School and currently attends Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she is studying computer science. She graduated first in her class and served as valedictorian at Ponaganset High School. She now works as a student assistant for the institute’s Computer Science Department and as secretary for the Alpha chapter of the Computer Science Honor Society. Additionally, Vieira is vice president of member experience for Alpha Gamma Delta and is a member of Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s A Moment of Magic chapter that provides creative programs for underserved children. Vieira is the daughter of Steven Vieira (AAA Northeast).

Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000, which can be applied toward tuition or any other college- or vocational-school-related expense, such as housing or books. The scholarship was launched eight years ago and to date has awarded $20,000 to students.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I want to thank our members for their steadfast support of this scholarship program,” Pettit said. “Thanks to their generosity, this program continues to flourish, and we look forward to supporting these young scholars for many years to come.”