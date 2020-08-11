R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association announces scholarship winners

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island high school graduates will receive $1,000 scholarships through the Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association’s annual Future of Rhode Island Scholarship Award, according to a news release.

Recipients are Christopher Azar of LaSalle Academy, Nicholas Bottone of Ponaganset High School and Sydney G. Federico of Westerly High School.

Eligible students must be high school seniors or current college students with parents who work at a RIMBA-member organization. The money awarded can be used toward tuition or other college-related expenses.

