R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association elects new board members, installs 2024 officers

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association highlighted its accomplishments of the past year and welcomed new members to its board of directors during its Annual Dinner and Installation of Officers on Nov. 16 at the Wannamoisett Country Club in East Providence.

During the meeting, members voted on and welcomed newly nominated directors Lisa Cabral, senior manager lender relations at R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.; Rolando Lora, executive vice president, chief retail lending officer and director of community lending at The Washington Trust Co.; and Mike Stevens, account manager at Essent Guaranty.

The full slate of 2024 officers includes: President Benjamin Pettit, chief operating officer/general counsel for Equity National Title; Executive Vice President Thomas M. Fleming, of Fleming Advisory Services; First Vice President David Currie, president of Providence Mortgage Associates; Secretary James H. Hahn, partner at Patridge, Snow & Hahn LLP; and Treasurer Kevin Farrell, senior vice president, commercial lending/mortgage origination at Coast1 Credit Union.

Founded in 1986 to be a voice for a group of mortgage banker and broker firms that were new to Rhode Island, RIMBA has advocated for its members on legislation and regulation that affected their business and has built “a solid, working relationship” with both the General Assembly and the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, according to a news release.

In addition to representing its members, the association has also been an advocate for Rhode Island consumers, “supporting legislation that ensures a steady flow of residential mortgage financing for first-time and returning homebuyers.”

RIMBA not only maintains a scholarship program for children and grandchildren of its members, providing nearly $20,000 in total funding since its first award in 2016, according to the release, but the group has also donated to several charities over the years, including the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, South County Habitat for Humanity, Homes for Our Troops, Toys for Tots, and the American Cancer Society in the memory of the late RIMBA Past President Patricia Slepkow.