R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association names winners of scholarship awards

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association recently announced the winners of its annual Future of Rhode Island Scholarship Award.

The three recipients, all local high school seniors or college students, will each receive $1,000 to use toward tuition of another college- or vocational school-related expense.

The 2021 winners are: Brooklyn Cristina Poirer, a LaSalle Academy graduate who is now in her first year at the University of Rochester; William Jacob Arena, a Portsmouth High School graduate in his third year at the University of Rhode Island; and Nicholas Taylor Archambault, a Narragansett High School graduate entering Nova Southeastern University.

Applicants must be the children or grandchildren of an employee of a Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association member to be eligible and must submit an essay along with their application.

Since the scholarship program began five years ago, the mortgage association has awarded $14,000 in scholarships.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.