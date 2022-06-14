R.I. mortgage delinquency rate dips to 2.6% in March

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.6% in March, down slightly from the previous month and from 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s February delinquency rate was 3.1%. The national delinquency rate in March was 2.7%, a decline from 4.9% in March 2021.

“The share of borrowers in any stage of delinquency was at an all-time low in the first quarter of 2022,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “However, more than one-third of delinquent mortgages remain six months or more past due on their payments. While we may see an uptick in distressed sales over the coming year, historic home equity gains should keep these sales from reaching elevated levels.”

Rhode Island and Maine tied for the second-highest mortgage delinquency rate in New England in February, behind only Connecticut:

Connecticut: 3.4%, a decline from 6% one year prior.

Maine: 2.6%, a decline from 4.4% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 2.3%, a decline from 4.1% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.2%, a decline from 3.6% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 1.9%, a decline from 3.4% one year prior.

The serious delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages past due 90 days or more, in Rhode Island was 1.4% in March, a decline from 3.2% one year prior. The foreclosure rate in March was 0.3%, a slight decline from 0.4% in March 2021.

California-based CoreLogic provides financial, property and consumer information, analytics and business intelligence. The full report can be viewed here.