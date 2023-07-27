R.I. mortgage delinquency rate dips to 2.6% in May

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.6% in May, down slightly from 2.7% in the same month a year earlier, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Nationally, the share of delinquent mortgages fell to an historic low of 2.6% in May and was down from 2.7% a year ago.

CoreLogic on Wednesday said while the near-all-time-low foreclosure rate has not changed since spring 2022, 14 states and nearly 170 metropolitan areas saw overall delinquencies increase year over year in May, similar to April data.

Still, despite this pattern and gradually declining U.S. home price gains over the past year, overall mortgage performance remains quite healthy due in part to steady employment numbers, the California-based company added.

“May’s overall mortgage delinquency rate matched the all-time low, and serious delinquencies followed suit,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “Furthermore, the rate of mortgages that were six months or more past due, a measure that ballooned in 2021, has receded to a level last observed in March 2020.

“A very strong job market continues to help borrowers pay their mortgages on time,” Boesel continued. “The U.S. economy has added nearly 25 million jobs since April 2020 and about 4 million in the last year. As a result, the unemployment rate has ranged from 3.4% to 3.7% for the past 16 months. While the job market may slightly weaken over the next year, we project that mortgage performance will remain healthy.”

Rhode Island had the third-highest mortgage delinquency rate in New England in May behind Connecticut and Maine:

Connecticut: 3%, a decline from 3.3% one year prior.

Maine: 2.7%, a decline from 2.8% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 2.3%, same as one year prior.

Vermont: 2.1%, down from 2.2% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 1.9%, down from 2% one year prior

The serious delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages past due 90 days or more, in Rhode Island was 1% in May, a decline from 1.3% one year prior. The foreclosure rate in May was 0.3%.