R.I. National Guard breaks ground on new $46M HQ

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island Air National Guard this week broke ground for construction of its $46 million state-of-the-art headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The new, federally funded headquarters will modernize the 143rd Airlift Wing’s base of operations, making it more efficient and mission-ready to support its C-130J and cyber defense missions and a wide range of assignments from the Pentagon or the governor, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office in January.

The funding is part of an earmark secured by Reed in the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill that was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29.

“We’re here because we have a solemn obligation and commitment to the men and women who serve us bravely, courageously, selflessly,” Reed said during the groundbreaking, according to WPRI. “They have to have the best facilities.

- Advertisement -

“We’re asking them to give their all for this country, and we can’t give them any less as they prepare to serve,” he said.

The 143rd Airlift Wing is working out of a facility that was constructed in 1941, the release said. The facility does not meet current building codes and hasg a leaky roof, unreliable heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical systems, and the presence of lead paint and asbestos in some parts of the building.

The new facility will feature more modern amenities in a smaller building, going from 71,302 square feet to 43,550 square feet.

“When it’s completed, this new headquarters will help the 143rd Airlift Wing enhance operation efficiency and support its important missions in many ways,” Reed said. “This project has major workforce benefits, both in terms of construction jobs created and supporting the 143rd Airlift Wing’s military and civilian personnel. Quonset is a strategic and ideal location for some of our military’s critical aircraft and we’re going to ensure we have the most modern equipment, facilities, and training to match.”

The Rhode Island Air National Guard employs about 1,120 military and civilian personnel, including pilots, maintenance, operation and support personnel. The 143d Airlift Wing is responsible for providing airlift support and deploys eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

“The new building will enable the 143d Airlift Wing to continue its success as the nation’s premier airlift, cyberspace, and combat communication wing,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, commanding officer of the Rhode Island Air National Guard.