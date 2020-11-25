R.I. nonprofits receive $185K from Tufts Health Plan Foundation for COVID-19 support

PROVIDENCE – Fourteen Rhode Island-based nonprofits were the beneficiaries of $185,000 in combined grants they received from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation to help the organizations in their respective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation’s Nov. 19 announcement in supporting Rhode Island nonprofits was part of a distribution of $900,000 in total combined grants to organizations in the Ocean State, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The foundation said the grants support organizations working to address basic needs such as food access, housing assistance and other fundamental supports to help people stay safe and healthy.

“We are proud to support organizations that are most in touch with community needs,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan, in a statement. “We recognize [that] the overwhelming impact COVID-19 is having in communities of color is the result of generations of social and economic inequities, reinforced by systemic racism.”

The Rhode Island-based organizations received grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000. The organizations that received the funding, and their amounts, are:

Rhode Island Community Food Bank: $30,000

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: $20,000

Trinity Tabernacle Church: $20,000

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island: $15,000

Boys Town New England: $10,000

Center for Southeast Asians: $10,000

Child and Family Rhode Island: $10,000

Family Service of Rhode Island: $10,000

Higher Ground International: $10,000

Interfaith Counseling Center Rhode Island: $10,000

St. Martin de Porres Center: $10,000

The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force: $10,000

Thundermist Health Centers: $10,000

Westbay Community Action: $10,000

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.