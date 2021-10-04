R.I. Office of Healthy Aging announces new state plan on family caregiving

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s first state plan on caregiving has been announced by the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging and the Family Caregiver Alliance of Rhode Island.

The plan “serves as the framework for the proposed development and implementation of new policies, as well as the expansion of various programs and partnerships,” according to a release from OHA.

Administrated by the Family Caregiver Alliance of Rhode Island, the plan outlines the state’s existing support network for family caregivers and identifies remaining work on equity in resources and advocacy.

A comprehensive Family Caregiver Alliance website to act as a hub of information for caregivers is also in the works as part of the plan.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated many of the challenges faced by our older adults and their caregivers, particularly social isolation,” said Michelle Szylin, OHA’s interim director. “Caregivers have a tough job and often receive little support. Through the development of this state plan, we’re showing our commitment to strengthening resources available for our caregivers and better supporting the important work they do across our state.”

The plan can be found at oha.ri.gov/resources/oha-resources.

“Caregiving has been and will always be a major part of the fabric of our society,” said Maryam Attarpour, Family Caregiver Alliance’s program manager. “In recent years, especially during this pandemic, we have all seen firsthand how family caregivers provide supports that are essential to the well-being of our community.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.