R.I. officials to focus on rural health care with $156M grant

PROVIDENCE – State officials will target health care improvements in Rhode Island's 18 designated rural communities through a $156 million grant.
The award, announced Tuesday by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, will roll out over the course of five years under a $50 billion "Rural Health Transformation Program" administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
State officials will use funding to "expand access to care by investing in primary care, preventive services and behavioral health, and by partnering with hospitals and local health providers to bring lower-cost care options closer to home" in rural Rhode Island communities, McKee said in a statement.
Rhode Island defines rural communities as having a population of less than 25,000, with a population density of less than 1,000 residents per square mile.
Meanwhile, federal cuts to other health programs are anticipated to leave about 13,000 Rhode Islanders uninsured next year and threaten Medicaid coverage for more than 30,000 Rhode Islanders, according to an analysis
released by McKee's office. Cuts also reduce the Medicaid provider tax by more than $150 million and freeze health-related initiatives such as food assistance, scientific research and clean-energy infrastructure.
In that report, McKee said his administration will "use our limited state resources to try and protect the most vulnerable."
As part of that effort, the state will use grant funding to "[strengthen] our ability to confront the opioid epidemic head-on by expanding access to treatment and behavioral health services in trusted, community-based settings,”
McKee said. “By supporting community learning centers, community health centers and primary care providers, we are meeting people where they are, connecting them to care earlier, and building a stronger, more coordinated system of support across Rhode Island.”
In addition to combating the opioid crisis, McKee's office lists other key priorities and strategies it will target under the grant, including delivering hospital care at home; investing in mobile and emergency medical services; modernizing health information-technology software; growing the health care workforce; and strengthening support for community clinics and health care providers.
The McKee administration developed the grant application in partnership with the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the R.I. Department of Health’s Office of Primary Care and Rural
Health, and multiple other state agencies.
Rhode Island officials will continue finalizing budget and implementation details with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over the next 30 days, according to McKee's office.
The state is also incorporating public input gathered through surveys and community listening sessions.
