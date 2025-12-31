R.I. officials to focus on rural health care with $156M grant

By
-
EIGHTEEN Rhode Island communities that have been designated as
PROVIDENCE – State officials will target health care improvements in Rhode Island’s 18 designated rural communities through a $156 million grant. The award, announced Tuesday by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, will roll out over the course of five years under a $50 billion “Rural Health Transformation Program” administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

