State officials are keeping a close eye on Rhode Island bars to ensure they’re complying with public health measures as crowded bars across the country have been identified as the latest hazards in the COVID-19 pandemic. In some states where cases have spiked, bars and nightclubs have been shuttered. And officials in Massachusetts and Connecticut…