R.I. online food platform tries adding a real-life store

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When Matthew Tortora was searching for fresh, local ingredients as a chef at the now-defunct Fish restaurant in Jamestown, he became frustrated by the inaccessibility of homegrown sources. That gave him an idea for a business. What he came up with was an online marketplace connecting buyers with local farmers, fishermen and other vendors. His…