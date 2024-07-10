R.I. overdose deaths fall for first time in 4 years

FOR THE first time in four years, there has been a decrease in the number of overdose deaths in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in four years, there has been a decrease in the number of overdose deaths in Rhode Island, the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced during its monthly meeting Wednesday In 2023, 404 people died of accidental overdoses in Rhode Island, a 7.3% decrease from 436 in 2022, the task force

