R.I. overdose deaths fall for first time in 4 years

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in four years, there has been a decrease in the number of overdose deaths in Rhode Island, the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced during its monthly meeting Wednesday

In 2023, 404 people died of accidental overdoses in Rhode Island, a 7.3% decrease from 436 in 2022, the task force said. Nationally, overdose deaths fell by 3% between 2022 and 2023.

State leaders are celebrating the milestone, but they acknowledged there is more work to be done.

“We have many new interventions in place to respond to the dynamic nature of this crisis. We have to keep innovating and collaborating with our partners in the community to continue preventing overdoses,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “My heart breaks for each and every person who has lost a loved one to this epidemic. We owe it to the Rhode Islanders who have passed, and to their families, to do everything possible to prevent any additional overdose deaths.”

Taskforce leaders said the decrease was the result of a “whole-of-government” approach and work of community organizations, health care professionals and local residents. The Governor’s Overdose Task Force, which is focused on prevention, rescue, harm reduction, treatment and recovery is at the center of the state’s overdose prevention efforts. The task force provides prevention efforts in schools and the community, harm reduction and rescue education, access to treatments as well as wrap-around services for people, families and pregnant women.

Tommy Joyce, community co-chair of the task force, said there needs to be continued collaboration to continue seeing improvements.

“There is more work to be done but by continuing to work across our state agencies and with our community stakeholders,” Joyce said. “Collaboration is the key to making the impact we seek in reducing fatalities. Our goal is to strategically align our efforts across the continuum of care targeting communities that are disproportionately impacted across the lifespan, including youth.”

Fatal drug overdose data in Rhode Island is created from results of the R.I. Department of Health’s Office of State Medical Examiners and State Health Laboratories. Because toxicology testing can be complex in many cases, it can take months to finalize annual fatal overdose data.

The cities and towns with the highest rates of fatal overdoses were:

Woonsocket: 67.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

Providence: 53.3 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

Pawtucket: 46.6 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

East Providence: 31.9 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

Cranston: 31.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

Warwick: 24.1 overdose deaths per 100,000 people

Rates were only calculated for cities and towns with 15 or more fatal overdoses in 2023.

Opioid and fentanyl continue to contribute to overdoses in Rhode Island with 85% of the overdoses in 2023 involved any opioid – including fentanyl – and 78% involved fentanyl. Also, 58% of fatal overdoses involved cocaine. However, when a fatal overdose has cocaine and another substance, it’s not clear whether the polysubstance use was intentional or not, according to a news release.

Also, the rate of fatal overdoses among Black Rhode Islanders fell by 11% and 15% among Hispanic and Latino communities. Though the fatal overdose rate among Black Rhode Islanders is still higher than white, which remained consistent to previous years.

Men accounted for 69% of fatal overdoses in the state. Rhode Islanders between 24 and 55 years old accounted for the most overdose deaths and those aged 35 to 44 saw the greatest increase in 2023. Also, 80% of overdose deaths were in private.

Task force leaders said there is a comprehensive list of overdose prevention resources

online

.

“We are working in every city and town in Rhode Island to make life-saving resources available in the areas of prevention, treatment, harm reduction, rescue, and recovery,” said R.I. director of health Dr. Jerry Larkin. “Every single overdose death is preventable. Recovery is within reach for every person living with the disease of addiction. We need to keep coming together as families, as communities, and as a state to continue reducing the number of drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island.”