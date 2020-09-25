R.I. oyster farmers to get $1.7M from feds

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s oyster farmers are due to receive $1.7 million in federal assistance to restore oyster reefs and create new habitats on Narragansett Bay and coastal ponds, as well as to respong to the financial impacts of COVID-19, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Friday.

The funds come from the Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentive Program.

Eight Rhode Island oyster farmers are receiving a combined $903,000 to restore oyster reeds in protected waters as part of the Rhode Island Oyster Restoration Initiative. The oyster farmers will take young oysters, known as “spat,” attached to older oysters and transplant them to approved areas to enhance and restore reef habitat.

Nineteen oyster farmers will receive a combined $809,000 in COVID-19-related relief, as well as to purchase surplus, restaurant-sized oysters. The oysters will be released into the wild to further clean Narragansett Bay.

“Oysters and other shellfish are an important part of Rhode Island’s heritage, economy and environment. This federal funding will help our economy and the recovery and restoration of Narragansett Bay and local waterways,” said Reed.