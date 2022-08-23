R.I. pension fund adds $345M in July

R.I. GENERAL TREASURER Seth Magaziner (pictured) announced that the state pension system added $345 million in the first month of fiscal 2023 with a 3.47% return rate. /COURTESY RHODE ISLAND OFFICE OF THE GENERAL TREASURER

PROVIDENCE The Rhode Island pension system added $345 million in the first month of fiscal 2023 with a 3.47% return rate, according to the Rhode Island of the General Treasurer. 

The July numbers continue the state pension fund’s strong performance, which outperformed 98% of other public pension funds in fiscal 2022,  according to InvMetrics Public DB Database. The state pension also continues to outperform the benchmarks based on its 60-40 stock-bond portfolio, according to the treasurer’s office. 

Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the state’s strong performance to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility. 

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com. 

