R.I. pension fund adds $345M in July

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island pension system added $345 million in the first month of fiscal 2023 with a 3.47% return rate, according to the Rhode Island of the General Treasurer.
The July numbers continue the state pension fund’s strong performance, which outperformed 98% of other public pension funds in fiscal 2022, according to InvMetrics Public DB Database. The state pension also continues to outperform the benchmarks based on its 60-40 stock-bond portfolio, according to the treasurer’s office.
Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the state’s strong performance to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.