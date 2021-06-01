R.I. pension fund hits $10B in assets

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund reached a record $10 billion in assets for the first time in its history, according to a statement from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The historic asset value reached in April continues a trend of pension fund growth, including during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the, at times, volatile market.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the record high to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, including a crisis protection class to shield against volatile markets.

Returns also continue to outperform state benchmarks, with a 3.29% rate of return for April, compared with a 2.94% expected return based on the 60-40 stock and bond portfolio. Since July 1, the pension system has returned 21.51%, compared with the 19.62% expected rate of return.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .