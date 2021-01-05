R.I. pension fund hits new $9 billion record in assets

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund hit a historic high above $9 billion in assets in December, according to a news release from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.
Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the record high to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, including a crisis protection class to shield against volatile markets.
The Rhode Island Pension Fund earned $572.7 million in November, driven by a 12.4% return in its Total Public Growth Bucket, above the 12.33% return benchmark.
For the calendar year through November, the plan has returned 8.33%, compared with the 7.77% benchmark return.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.