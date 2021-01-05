R.I. pension fund hits new $9 billion record in assets

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund hit a historic high above $9 billion in assets in December, according to a news release from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the record high to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, including a crisis protection class to shield against volatile markets.

The Rhode Island Pension Fund earned $572.7 million in November, driven by a 12.4% return in its Total Public Growth Bucket, above the 12.33% return benchmark.

For the calendar year through November, the plan has returned 8.33%, compared with the 7.77% benchmark return.

