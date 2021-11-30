R.I. pension fund ranks in top 3% of public pension funds nationally

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Pension Fund continues to rate highly across the nation, outperforming 97% of other public pension plans in the third quarter, according to a statement from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The news reflects results of InvMetrics Public DB database, which tracks and ranks the performances of 597 public pension plans across the country. Rhode Island’s plan ranked in the top 3% for the third quarter alone, and in the top 5% for the calendar year to date, the release stated.

R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the state’s strong pension performance to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.

