R.I. Philharmonic names Wright senior director of education

PROVIDENCE – Michele Wright, who has worked in various music education roles in New York and New Jersey, has been named the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School’s new senior director of education.

Wright, who will begin her new role Sept. 19, previously worked for The New School – Mannes School of Music Prep, where she served as assistant dean; the Manhattan School of Music; and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the philharmonic said.

Wright will succeed Annette Mozzoni, who served as the philharmonic’s senior education director for the last 17 years.

Philharmonic Executive Director David Beauchesne said in a statement that Wright brings knowledge, experience and a set of core values that will help further music education with the organization.

“This organization’s vital mission aligns with my life’s work and passion, which is to be in service of and for music education access for everyone,” Wright said in a statement. “I am joining the team at an important inflection point, one that continues the wonderful work of my predecessor while co-creating new engaging and expanded opportunities with the communities that we serve.”

