R.I. preparing for weekend storm, with heavy snow expected

PROVIDENCE – The state is gearing up for this weekend’s blast of winter that will bring heavy snow. A winter storm watch will be in effect beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 25 through 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Widespread snow will engulf Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts on Jan. 25, with 12 to 17 inches

PROVIDENCE

– The state is gearing up for this weekend’s blast of winter that will bring heavy snow.

A winter storm watch will be in effect beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 25 through 8 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Widespread snow will engulf Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts on Jan. 25, with 12 to 17 inches expected across most areas, according to the National Weather Service. Less is expected along the coastline areas due to a mix of sleet with the snow.

Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said in a statement the utility company is prepared for this weekend’s storm.

“We want to assure our customers that our gas and electric systems are ready for whatever Mother Nature brings our way over the coming days,” Cornett said. “Our crews will be on standby and ready to deploy as needed, and we have secured extra crews to help us respond to outages as quickly and safely as possible.”

The city of East Providence will keep its temporary extreme weather overnight warming shelter at the Robert E. Rock Senior Center at 610 Waterman Ave. open through Jan. 26.

The city warns that overnight shelter space is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those planning on utilizing the overnight shelter must sign in and be present between the hours of 7-9 p.m.

“In these frigid conditions, the administration is committed to ensuring our residents have a warm and safe place to go,” East Providence Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva said. “Therefore, we have decided to open a warming shelter at the senior center to provide care and comfort to those in our community in most need.”

On Friday, Crossroads Rhode Island reiterated that their warming center would be available 24/7, located at 160 Broad St. in Providence. The organization also shared a link to a list of warming centers across the state with addresses and hours.

The Crossroads warming center limit belongings to two bags or fewer to provide space for as many individuals as possible.

Supermarkets and restaurants are also keeping an eye to the skies and forecasts this weekend. The snow is expected to be heavy when the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos kick off the AFC Championship Game in Denver at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Paul Troxell, owner of Snookers in Providence, told WPRI-TV that fans are still making reservations for during the game.

“We’re New Englanders. We should all be able to handle the snow, I think, at this point,” Troxell told WPRI-TV. “We’re hoping that people still come out.”

