R.I. Pride delivers emergency supplies during COVID-19 pandemic

GETTING SORTED: RHODE ISLAND PRIDE, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, has been coordinating the delivery of food and emergency supplies to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On April 10, the organization said it had gone door to door to feed about 5,000 people, while spending $41,000 in three weeks as part of its Emergency Supply Drive efforts. Ken Barber, vice president of operations, said after the hospitality industry was hard hit by closures, the organization began getting reports of LGBTQIA+ community members suddenly faced with no, or drastically reduced, incomes. “We realized we needed to take the initiative to provide some food security and hopefully alleviate some stress,” he said, adding that the organization practices social distancing while receiving, sanitizing and boxing food and supplies for delivery, as Barber does here. He said the nonprofit has negotiated prices with most supermarkets for basic goods and food purchased in bulk. He said the organization receives donated goods or financial support from foundations, businesses, organizations and individuals. People interested in volunteering can contact the organization at info@prideri.com. Donations can be made to bit.ly/34w5SYw.

Interested in having your business’s community-service project highlighted? Contact PBN Researcher Cassius Shuman at (401) 680-4884 or Shuman@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.