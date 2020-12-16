R.I. ranked fourth in nation for 2020 energy efficiency

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island continues to rank among the top states with energy efficiency policies and programs, although its standing dropped slightly to No. 4 this year, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy.

The Council’s 2020 State Energy Efficiency Report released on Wednesday ranks all 50 states on energy efficiency measures, awarding each an overall score as well as individual scores in utilities, transportation, building energy efficiency policies, state government-led initiatives and appliance standards.

Rhode Island ranked fourth in the 2020 report with a score of 39.5, one position and one point lower than its score in the 2019 report. However, the state was highlighted for its utility and public benefit policies as one of the best in the nation – scoring 19.5 out of 20 possible points – thanks to “ambitious” savings targets through National Grid, including its 2021-2023 plans to invest in heat-pump technology and partnerships with educational institutions that promote energy efficiency-related careers. The state also leads in government policies – awarded 6 out of 6 possible points – with a variety of incentives to promote energy efficiency and an active Property Assessed Clean Energy program, the report stated.

Appliance standards appear the state’s weakest area, with 0 of 3 points awarded, and the most recent standards adopted dating back to 2006, the report stated.

Neighboring Massachusetts ranked second, and claimed the top spot in the northeast region, according to the report.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.