R.I. ranks No. 24 for highest state sales tax

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to state sales tax rates as of 2022, according to new analysis from the Tax Foundation.

The Ocean State had the 24th-highest combined state and local sales tax rates at 7%, according to the 2022 rankings. The 7% state sales tax rate was the second-highest nationwide, but the state’s overall ranking fell significantly because unlike some other states, Rhode Island does not also have a local sales tax.

Louisiana had the highest combined state and local sales tax rate at 9.6%, while Alaska had the lowest at 1.8%. Neighboring Massachusetts’ combined tax rate was 6.3% for a ranking of 35th, while Connecticut came in 33rd with 6.4%.

The rankings did not account for differences in tax bases, which can vary widely based on different policies on what is subject to state sales taxes, according to the Tax Foundation.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.