R.I. ranks No. 3 on weekly ‘Back-to-Normal’ economic index

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island on Friday moved up to No. 3 on CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics’ “Back-to-Normal Index,” which measures states’ economic recoveries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhode Island ranked No. 6 last week. The index found that Rhode Island’s economy has recovered by 89% when compared to pre-pandemic economic activity. Rhode Island was said to have recovered by 87% one week prior.
The index considers 37 indicators, including employment statistics, restaurant reservations, hotel occupancy, real estate activity, travel figures and gross domestic product.
Maine ranked No. 1 this week at an estimated 95% economic recovery, followed by South Dakota at 92%.
The index rankings update every Friday.
Other New England state rankings this week:
- New Hampshire: No. 7 at 88%
- Vermont: No. 10 at 87%
- Connecticut: No. 13 at 86%
- Massachusetts: No. 43 at 75%
The interactive index, which began tracking states’ economic performances last week, may be viewed online.
