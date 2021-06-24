R.I. ranks 3rd nationally on pandemic recovery index

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has ranked highly on yet another pandemic recovery index.

The Ocean State ranked No. 3 on the “2021 Pandemic Recovery Index” rankings released by Top Data Thursday, driven largely by metrics measuring consumer confidence in the state.

The study measured 23 metrics pertaining to consumer confidence, job market strength and COVID-19 safety.

Rhode Island ranked first in the nation for consumer confidence metrics, which included ranking No. 5 in the nation for most recovered retail industry and No. 1 for most recovered services industry.

The state ranked No. 5 for COVID-19 safety metrics, which measured COVID-19 cases per capita and the state’s adherence to social distancing measures.

Rhode Island’s worst category in the report was for job market strength, which ranked No. 40 among all states. The category included metrics such as unemployment rate, jobs available and new businesses created.

Vermont ranked No. 1 of all states in the report, followed by Mississippi. Michigan ranked last in the report, behind New York.

New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine ranked No. 19, No. 20 and No. 21 overall, respectively. Connecticut ranked No. 31 in the report.

In another index, conducted by CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics, Rhode Island currently ranks as No. 6 for overall recovery from the pandemic. That study found that Rhode Island’s economy is operating at 100% when compared to where it was in March 2020. Rhode Island ranked as high as No. 3 a few weeks back on the CNN index, which is continually updated.

The full report from Top Data may be found online.