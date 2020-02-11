R.I. receives $21.7M from feds for public housing

PROVIDENCE – The state has received $21.7 million from the federal Public Housing Capital Fund, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Monday.
The funds will be used to preserve, develop, finance and modernize public housing for Rhode Islanders, Reed said.
The largest recipients in the state were the Providence Housing Authority, the Woonsocket Authority and the Newport Housing Authority. Overall, 24 housing authorities received money from the fund this year.
Below are the 10 largest allocations to housing authorities from this round of funding in Rhode Island:
- Advertisement -
- Providence Housing Authority: $6,473,131
- Woonsocket Housing Authority: $3,361,894
- Newport Housing Authority: $2,523,915
- Pawtucket Housing Authority: $1,887,088
- Cranston Housing Authority: $1,190,447
- Warwick Housing Authority: $923,508
- East Providence Housing Authority: $901,339
- Central Falls Housing Authority: $712,010
- Lincoln Housing Authority: $538,886
- West Warwick Housing Authority: $483,692
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.