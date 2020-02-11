R.I. receives $21.7M from feds for public housing

PROVIDENCE – The state has received $21.7 million from the federal Public Housing Capital Fund, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Monday.

The funds will be used to preserve, develop, finance and modernize public housing for Rhode Islanders, Reed said.

The largest recipients in the state were the Providence Housing Authority, the Woonsocket Authority and the Newport Housing Authority. Overall, 24 housing authorities received money from the fund this year.

Below are the 10 largest allocations to housing authorities from this round of funding in Rhode Island:

Providence Housing Authority: $6,473,131

Woonsocket Housing Authority: $3,361,894

Newport Housing Authority: $2,523,915

Pawtucket Housing Authority: $1,887,088

Cranston Housing Authority: $1,190,447

Warwick Housing Authority: $923,508

East Providence Housing Authority: $901,339

Central Falls Housing Authority: $712,010

Lincoln Housing Authority: $538,886

West Warwick Housing Authority: $483,692