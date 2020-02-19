R.I. receives $4.7M for T.F. Green renovations, upgrades

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Airport Corp. will receive a $4.7 million federal grant to modernize the terminal at T.F. Green Airport, as well as acquire land and update its noise contours, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said on Wednesday.

The funds come from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

A bulk of the funds, $4.2 million, will be used for renovations. The funds will be used to renovate public restrooms and public facilities, including restaurant and concession upgrades. The airport will be getting a Wahlburgers, Fuku Chicken (a fried chicken restaurant chain from celebrity chef David Chang), Hudson Street Deli, Federal Hill Brick Oven Pizza and Whalers Rhode Island.

New concessions will include Point Judith Market and Napatree Marketplace, among others.

RIAC will receive $405,000 to be used for the purchase of 1.3 acres of vacant property within the Runway Protection Zone for runway 16 at the airport.

The remaining $90,000 will be used to update the airport’s noise contours, which reflect estimations of aircraft noise and forecasts of noise impacts over five years.

“T.F. Green Airport is an important economic engine for the state, and it also needs to be a good neighbor for the community,” said Reed. “These new federal funds will improve runway safety, ensure that the FAA and the airport have up-to-date information to assess and address the impact of aircraft noise on the community, and ensure that the airport is a welcoming destination for all who visit Rhode Island.”