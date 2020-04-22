R.I. receives $5M to aid seniors, disabled during pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $5 million in federal funds to help seniors and the disabled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced on Wednesday.

The funds are being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living and were provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act passed by Congress in March.

The state will receive $1 million for supportive services, $2.4 million for home-delivered- meals services, $500,000 for caregiver support, $100,000 for ombudsman services, $88,920 for tribal communities and $941,295 for Centers for Individual Living.

“We live in unprecedented times, and new ways to manage care and ensure our vulnerable populations and their caregivers can handle the effects of the coronavirus are desperately needed,” said Reed. “These federal funds will help to ensure that Rhode Island seniors and those with disabilities are able to access supportive services, meals, safe places to live, protection from maladministration and much more.”

