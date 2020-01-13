R.I. receives $7.3M to combat homelessness

PROVIDENCE – More than 30 homeless-assistance projects have received $7.3 million in federal Continuum of Care grants, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced.

The grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They are designed to help local provider and community partners to deliver safe and affordable housing.

The Rhode Island grants were split among 11 entities. The R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. received the most money of all recipients at $3.5 million for five projects.

“Any individual experiencing homelessness is one too many, and it’s critical that we continue working to fight homelessness across the state and nation,” said Reed, D-R.I. “These funds are a crucial step in funding rapid rehousing and permanent housing for individuals and families in need, saving lives while also saving taxpayer dollars. From homeless veterans who could be struggling with PTSD to families that are facing the loss of a home, these grants help provide vulnerable individuals and families with solutions.”

- Advertisement -

The second-largest recipient was Crossroads Rhode Island with $1.5 million for 12 projects.

Other grantees included:

Sojourner House: $716,774 for two projects

House of Hope Community Development Corp.: $486,220 for three projects

Community Care Alliance: $387,563 for four projects

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless: $293,768 for two projects

Faster Forward / Rapid Rehousing for Former Foster Youth: $223,798 for one project

Amos House: $89,721 for two projects

YCWA Rhode Island: $52,760 for one project

Lucy’s Hearth: $43,141 for one project

Westbay Community Action: $28,966 for one project