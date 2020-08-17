‘R.I. Reconnect’ unveils links to job training, degree programs

PROVIDENCE – Even before the new coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. this year, only 47% of Rhode Islanders had earned some type of degree or credential. But as the state’s unemployment rate continues to be higher than the national average, new programs are being rolled out across the Ocean State to expand career options and fill gaps in existing and future job markets.

On Monday, the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner announced its latest “R.I. Reconnect” program, which links working-age adults to educational opportunities through its new online portal. Some of these opportunities include advanced job training, credential and degree programs.

“In a changing job market, it is crucial that Rhode Islanders are prepared to meet the emerging needs of employers. Education can lead to opportunities for employment and advancement, and we want to help connect Rhode Islanders to them,” said Tammy Vargas Warner, the assistant commissioner of postsecondary education at RIOPC.

R.I. Reconnect was launched in direct response to the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy, with a goal to connect local employers to qualified and local employees. Job seekers in the program will fill out an online assessment to be connected with a “navigator,” who will serve as a personal coach throughout their educational journey, according to the announcement.

In 2019, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo set a goal for 70% of working-age Rhode Islanders to hold postsecondary degrees or credentials by 2025, in order to meet the demand of an evolving job market.

“Balancing child care, transportation and other responsibilities can be the difference between finishing an educational program or not,” said Raimondo in a statement. “We know that additional education and job training will be key for workers impacted by COVID-19. R.I. Reconnect is designed to help more Rhode Islanders access necessary resources to help overcome barriers for job training or college completion.”

The best candidates to participate in R.I. Reconnect are those considering college for the first time or are returning, looking for job training or need support with English, a GED or overcoming a hurdle to job advancement, according to RIOPC Director of Adult Programs and Policies Omar Reyes.

R.I. Reconnect was funded by a grant from the Lumina Foundation.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her by emailing Gagosz@PBN.com.