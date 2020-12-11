R.I. reports 1,216 more people infected with COVID-19 virus

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island infections with the virus that causes COVID-19 increased by 1,216 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health reported Friday, for a seven-day cumulative positive percentage of 8.9%.

Test results were positive for 6.6% of the people whose results were reported Thursday. The state reported 18,317 tests were administered. The number of positive cases dropped slightly from the previous day, when 1,282 positives were reported.

When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.6%. It is the 17th consecutive day, and 27th day out of the last 30, in which the first-time positive rate has exceeded 20% in the Ocean State.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 11 on Thursday, to 1,509.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalization data was last updated on Dec. 10 and will not be updated again until Dec. 14 due to the hospitalization data set undergoing routine maintenance, according to a message on the health department’s website.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.