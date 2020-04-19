13 new deaths in R.I., but Raimondo says ‘much gentler’ slope in COVID-19 spread

PROVIDENCE – State health officials on Sunday reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 230 more positive cases – the second day in a row that the number of new cases has declined.

The daily number of new cases hit 366 on Friday and dropped to 317 cases on Saturday.

During her daily COVID-19 briefing on Sunday, Gov. Gina Raimondo had a mixed reaction to the data.

Raimondo praised state residents for their efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing and mask-wearing in public.

“[The numbers are] going up, but not nearly as fast as we would have thought,” she said. “At this point the slope of the curve is much gentler. The peak will not be nearly as high as it would have been had we not taken these measures.”

Later, in response to a reporter’s question, Raimondo acknowledged that it’s difficult to read much from a two-day decline in new cases, particularly when considering fewer tests were conducted on Saturday.

“But I’ll take it,” she added. “It’s a great thing that we don’t see a much bigger number today.”

Rhode Island has seen a total of 150 fatalities and 4,706 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, there are 254 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 255 the day before. Of those hospitalized, 70 were in intensive care units and 43 of those were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 244 people who had contracted COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital over the course of the pandemic.

Dr. James McDonald, R.I. Department of Health medical director, said of the 13 fatalities announced Sunday, two people were in their 60s, four in their 70s, four in their 80s and three in their 90s. The state didn’t immediately say how many of those death took place in “congregate-care settings” such as nursing homes.

Raimondo said the state continues to focus on why COVID-19 appears to be hitting the Latino population particularly hard, noting that 45% of the positive cases in Rhode Island are Latinos.

“The trend is not unique to Rhode Island … but that doesn’t make it acceptable,” she said.”It means we have more work to do.”

To that end, Raimondo said, the state’s first drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday at Robert L. Bailey IV Elementary School in Providence’s South Providence neighborhood, which has a large Latino population.

The site will be operated in partnership with the Providence Community Health Centers and the state. An announcement by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza earlier on Sunday said PCHC has a goal of completing more than 40 test a day.

Tents will be set up in the school’s parking lot, at 65 Gordon Ave., across the street from the PCHC clinic. Testing will be available to patients who have COVID-19 symptoms but they need a referral from their primary care provider and an appointment.

Bilingual staff members, materials and signage will be available at the site.

Clinica Esperanza in the Olneyville neighborhood has also started offering drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Raimondo also said the state is increasing its outreach to the Latino community by launching an advertising campaign “to get more of the message out” on Latino radio stations and other Spanish-language outlets.

“None of it’s perfect,” she said. “It’s not enough, but they’re all important steps.”

Raimondo noted in her Sunday briefing that her executive order requiring employees of retailers, grocery stores and their customers to wear cloth mask took effect the day before.

She said state inspectors conducted spot checks at about 200 businesses on Saturday and found most were complying with the new rules.

One problem area, she said, was that many customers using drive-thrus were not wearing masks.

“You’re not 6 feet away from somebody when you’re at a drive-thru,” Raimondo said. “Have kindness. The person who is giving you your food or coffee in the drive-thru, they’re at work; they’re probably anxious; they’re probably scared to be at work. Let’s do they right thing and keep them safe. Have you’re mask on if you’re going through the drive-thru.”

On Saturday, Raimondo had said she would begin laying out plans this week for the phased reopening of the state’s economy.

She has already said small garden centers will be allowed to open on April 27 with restrictions. Big-box stores with garden centers will have to close open shopping areas and limit business to pickups and appointments.

In response to a question about hair salons, Raimondo said Sunday that reopening “close-in contact” businesses such as those “are some of the toughest calls to make.”

She warned that businesses such as hair dressers, barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlors will likely not be among the first wave of businesses to reopen. “Those are among the more difficult and dangerous,” she added.

Aside from COVID-19, McDonald said people should not be wary of seeking treatment for other medical issues, particularly ones that require emergency responses.

“If you need to have an emergency-care experience that you really need to access, you shouldn’t be afraid of calling 911,” McDonald said. “If you have a medical problem that you’re not paying attention and you’re waiting for it to get better, that could make it worse for all of us when the surge comes.”

Pregnant women still need to go to doctor appointments; babies need checkups and vaccines; and other people may need exams, some of which can be done by phone or video conferencing, McDonald said.

“COVID-19 is happening, but everything else is happening too,” he said.

(Updated throughout.)