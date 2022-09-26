R.I. reports first human case of West Nile virus in 2022

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2022.

The person who tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus is a Providence County resident in their 70s, who was hospitalized after they started showing symptoms of the virus weeks ago, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

“The best way to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and to avoid mosquito bites,” said Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of health. “Mosquitoes breed in water, so you should get rid of anything around your house and yard that collects water, such as tires, planters and old trash cans or recycling bins. You should use repellent, and also wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when you are outside, especially at sunrise and sunset.”

Earlier this year, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management confirmed two positive findings for West Nile virus in mosquito traps this year, but this is the first reported human case. Rhode Island’s neighboring state Massachusetts has had four confirmed human cases of the virus so far this year.

- Advertisement -

While some people infected with the West Nile virus might be asymptomatic, others might experience symptoms for days or weeks. Some of the most common symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting and skin rash.

“A few simple precautions can help you stay healthy and safe when you are outdoors spending quality time with family and friends,” Bandy said.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.