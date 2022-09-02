R.I. requires insurers cover biomarker testing

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Dizziness, memory loss, anxiety and a perpetually swollen left foot and ankle are among the side effects Normand Audette has experienced from taking an anti-cancer drug. It’s uncomfortable, even painful at times, but Audette, 62, who recently marked six months in remission from stage 4 lung cancer, feels lucky. He avoided the typical chemotherapy route,…