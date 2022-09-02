R.I. requires insurers cover biomarker testing

CUSTOM TREATMENT: Normand Audette, of Cumberland, had some of his lung tissue tested for biomarkers that allowed doctors to develop the most effective way to battle his cancer. Starting in 2024, such advanced testing will be covered by health insurers in Rhode Island.
Dizziness, memory loss, anxiety and a perpetually swollen left foot and ankle are among the side effects Normand Audette has experienced from taking an anti-cancer drug. It’s uncomfortable, even painful at times, but Audette, 62, who recently marked six months in remission from stage 4 lung cancer, feels lucky. He avoided the typical chemotherapy route,…

