R.I. revenue grows by 5% through November

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Revenue reported a nearly 5% increase in adjusted revenue in the fiscal year through November, to $293.6 million. The sum represents a $13.8 million increase.

The largest source is personal income taxes, which rose 7% compared to what had been anticipated. The increase was attributed to strong personal income tax final payments and lower than expected refunds.

Departmental receipts through November were $3.1 million above expectations, or 3.6% more.

Areas that have shown weakness include adjusted estate and transfer tax revenue, which was down $2.1 million compared to the estimate of fiscal 2020 through November, or by 5%.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.