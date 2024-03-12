R.I.’s 3.6% unemployment rate second highest in New England

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in January at 3.6%, which is below the national rate of 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Six states had lower jobless rates than they did in January 2023, the data showed. Twenty-five states had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 5.3%, while North Dakota had the lowest at 1.8%.

Connecticut: 4.4%, an increase from 4.2% in December and from 3.6% in January 2023.

Rhode Island: 3.6%, up from 3.4% in December and 2.9% in January 2023.

Maine: 3.4%, same as December but up from 2.5% in January 2023.

Massachusetts: 3%, down from 3.2% in December and 3.5% in January 2023.

New Hampshire: 2.6%, same as December but up from 2% in January 2023.

Vermont: 2.3%, same as December but up from 2.1% in January 2023.

